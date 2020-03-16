Harshvardhan Rane Cleans The Ganga, Urges Tourists To Donate Used Clothes; Watch Video

Harshvardhan Rane, who is reported to be shooting for Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseena Dillruba in Haridwar, recently arranged a clean Ganga drive on the banks of the Ganges. The drive that was attended by a handful of people saw the actor picking the trash assimilated on the banks of the Ganges.

After the drive, the Paltan actor posed for pictures with fans and also recorded a message for all his fans. Here is what Harshvardhan had to say.

Also Read | Kim Sharma Makes It Instagram Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane, See Picture

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Opens Up About His Alleged Love Affair With Kim Sharma, Here's What He Said

Harshvardhan Rane cleans the Ganges & leaves a strong message

Reports have it that Harshvardhan Rane along with a handful of people arranged a cleanliness drive, on the banks of Ganga. During the cleanliness drive, Harshvardhan accumulated tonnes of used clothes and trash lying around on the reeling of the Ganges.

According to him, the trash was disposed of by the tourists, who throw used clothes in the river. The actor requested all the tourists to donate used clothes to the underprivileged rather than disposing off in the Ganges. The cleanliness drive was arranged by Anjali Foundation.

Also Read | Have Kim Sharma And Harshvardhan Rane Parted Ways? Latter's Publicist Clears The Air

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Joins Taapsee Pannu's Next Project 'Haseen Dillruba'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Harshvardhan Rane is reportedly shooting for Vinil Matthews' Haseena Dillruba. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, is reportedly a murder mystery within a twisted love story.

Haseena Dillruba is produced by Aanand L. Rai, under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. The murder mystery is all set to hit the marquee on September 18, 2020. Besides the upcomer, Harshvardhan also has Bejoy Nambiar directorial Taish in his kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.