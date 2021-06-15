'Haseen Dilruba' Song, Dil Melt Karda Out Now: A Peppy Song That Will Melt Your Hearts

Dil Melt Karda, the first song from Netflix's upcoming mystery thriller film Haseen Dilruba is now out. Starring actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the song Dil Melt Karda is a romantic track composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Navraj Hans and Nikhita Gandhi.

Sharing the song, music director Amit Trivedi tweeted, “This peppy song will melt everyone’s heart. Watch #DilMeltKarda Song out now!” Meanwhile, actor Vikrant Massey shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram with the caption, “The fun and the sharaarat begins with #DilMeltKarda.” The song was shared on YouTube by T-Series.

Haseen Dilruba song, Dil Melt Karda review

Haseen Dilruba song Dil Melt Karda is a cute romantic number aimed to express the budding love story of a new couple. The music gives a rather cheerful vibe, while the video shows two typical youngsters preparing themselves for an arranged marriage. The video of the song which sees both the leads blushing at each other's thoughts stands in complete contrast to the thrilling nature that the film's trailer had earlier set. From its colourful and vibrant shots to its beats, Dil Melt Karda has the energy to become a regular at wedding playlists.

The song has already managed to garner over 1 lakh views in just 30 minutes of its release. The audiences seem to like the song as many pointed out in the comments section of the song. While most comments read praises about the song, a few pointed out how good actor Vikrant Massey looks in his latest makeover.

Haseen Dilruba on Netflix

Mystery thriller film Haseen Dilruba, which stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles, is directed by Vinyl Mathew, who has previously directed the 2014 movie Hasee Toh Phasee. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series & Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd. Is set to release on Netflix on July 2.

Haseen Dilruba’s teaser

The trailer of the movie, which released last week, shows marriage happening between the lead characters who appear very happy together. The trailer further shows a love triangle taking shape, further causing some problems. It also provides glimpses of Vikrant’s obsession with his wife with certain instances. The character is seen getting a tattoo of her name, Rani without knowing about her affair with another man. The audience is eager to know how this plot is going to unfold on screen and the latest song adds to the mystery.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE SONG DIL MELT KARDA

