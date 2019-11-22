Helen's Best Roles In Bollywood, From Caravan To Lahu Ke Do Rang

Bollywood actor Helen swayed the audience with her iconic dance moves from the early 50s till 80s. Known for her breathtaking looks, this incredible dancer has been a part of Bollywood’s most memorable numbers. After Helen gained immense popularity, the Gumnaam actor started getting more screen appearances in the Indian cinema. Here are some of Helen’s remarkable roles in Bollywood apart from her epic dance numbers.

1. Caravan

Starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in the lead roles, this thriller drama flick was released in 1971. Helmed by Nasir Hussain, Caravan also featured Helen as Krishen Mehta’s on-screen girlfriend Monica in the movie. This Jeetendra-Asha starrer film turned out to be a super hit according to the box office India. Caravan garnered loads of appreciation and was a huge commercial success in the country as well as overseas. Caravan is loosely based on the 1953 independent film Girl on the Run.

Also read: Noah Centineo Talks About His Real Life Angel, Girlfriend Alexis Ren



2. Pagla Kahin Ka

After sharing the screen in commercially hit movie Teesri Manzil, Bollywood actors Shammi Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Asha Parekh, and Helen came together again for Pagla Kahin Ka in 1970. This romantic drama flick has this unforgettable song Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge. Directed by Shakti Samanta, Pagla Kahin Ka portrays Helen as a dancer Jenny. Besides her iconic dance numbers, the skilful actor plays the role of a rape victim and it is considered to be one of her best roles in Bollywood.

Also read: On Helen's 81st Birthday, Here's Some Facts You Didn't Know About The Star

3. Lahu Ke Do Rang

This Mahesh Bhatt-directorial was a hit at the domestic box office. Featuring Vinod Khanna, Danny Denzogpa, Shabana Azmi, Helen, and Prema Narayan in the prominent roles, Lahu Ke Do Rang was set in the backdrop of colonial times. Helen essayed the role of Suzy who falls in love with Vinod Khanna’s character Shamsher Singh and gives birth to his child.

Also read: Noah Hawley To Direct 'Star Trek 4' For Paramount As Franchise Comes Back To Life.

4. Gumnaam

Based on the Agatha Christie’s mystery novel And Then There Were None, Gumnaam portrayed Manoj Kumar, Mehmood, Pran, Helen, and Nanda in the pivotal roles. This Raja Nawathe’s directorial movie was released in 1965. Helen essayed the role of Kitty Kelly, Sohanlal’s secretary in the thriller drama flick. Gumnaam was a box office hit and emerged out to be the eighth highest grosser domestically during that year.

Also read: Helen's Birthday: Here Is The Family Tree Of Bollywood's First Cabaret Dancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.