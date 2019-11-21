On Helen's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Most Iconic Songs From Her Career

Helen has been the heartthrob of the nation in the 60’s and 70’s in Bollywood. She was praised for her item songs and went on to win the love of her fans for years to come. Helen has acted in over 700 films and has won two Filmfare awards. She was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Today the actor turns 81, so we take a look some of her most memorable songs over the decades.

Helen's birthday: Helen's top songs from over the decades

Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu – Howrah Bridge (1958)

One of the most iconic songs by Helen was from the movie, Howrah Bridge. The film was released in 1958 and this particular song was an instant favourite among the fans. The movie is a thriller, which shows the story of a businessman trying to track down his brother’s murderer and recover an heirloom.

Aa Jaane Jaan – Intaquam (1969)

The 1969 Bollywood drama film Intaquam was one of the most appreciated films at the time. The song Aa Jaane Jaan was something that the fans really enjoyed. Helen’s performance in the song was highly appreciated by fans and this went on to become one of her classic hit songs.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja – Caravan (1971)

The music for this film was directed by R.D. Burman and had some of the most amazing songs at its time. However, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja was one song that stood out and Helen's presence in the song created a huge buzz among her fans. The film went on to earn over ₹14 crores at the box office in 1971.

Mungda – Inkaar (1977)

Mungda was one of the most popular songs in 1977 and even to this day, it is considered as a popular dance number. The song was energetic and fans loved it almost instantly. This song went on to become one of Helen's signature dance songs among many others.

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana – Don (1978)

One of the most iconic films in the 70s was the Chandra Barot directed film, Don. The film starred Amitabh Bacchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran etc among many others. The movie had several hit songs, however, Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana was one song that fans really appreciated. Helen's performance was highly appreciated and the song is still considered a classic.

