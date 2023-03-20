Hema Malini Performs Dance Ballet Ganga In Mumbai, Daughter Esha Deol Reacts

Hema Malini performed a dance ballet based on the river Ganga at the NCPA ground in Mumbai on Sunday (March 19). The performance was a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of Indian independence. It was organised by the Maharashtra government and the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Hema’s act included a few aerial tricks and freestyle dance steps through which she transformed into Ganga. Hema’s daughter, Esha Deol, took to her Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note for her theatrical performance. In a tweet, Esha said, “Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini.”

Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini ♥️🧿🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/g3KaYvlTxC — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 20, 2023

Talking about her performance Hema told ANI, “I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put on a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances.”

The Sholay actress expressed gratitude towards Sudhir Mungantiwar. Mungantiwar is the cabinet minister for forests, cultural affairs, and fisheries in the Maharashtra government. He played a significant part in organising the dance musical, which also addresses animal rights.

Hema Malini's work front

Starting her acting career in Pandava Vanavasam in 1965 in a small role, Hema Malini debuted as a lead actress opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Later, she went on to work in several popular films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Prem Nagar, and many more. She was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.