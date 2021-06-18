Hema Malini Posts Throwback Picture From Johny Mera Naam's Muhurat Ceremony, Fans React

Hema Malini recently treated fans with an iconic picture from the past that gave a glimpse of the 'muhurat' ceremony of her 1970 movie Johny Mera Naam. The picture features late actor Dev Anand, who was the lead actor in the film, late filmmaker BR Chopra and the makers of the film. The photo also showed late producer Gulshan Rai, late director Vijay Anand and late cinematographer Fali Mistry.

Hema Malini shares blast from the past

The blockbuster hit film Johny Mera Naam, directed by Vijay Anand, also starred Pran, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar, and Iftekhar in key roles. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the 1970s. It was later remade in Telugu (Eduruleni Manishi), in Tamil (Raja), and in Kannada (Apoorva Sangama). While captioning the picture, Hemashared an anecdote and wrote, “The photo was taken at the muhurat of Johny Mera Naam on 07-02-1969." "Producer Gulshan Rai Ji, Ananta Swamy, BR Chopra Ji, Subodh da (Mukherjee), Dev Saab, Director Vijay Anand, Mrs. Gulshan Rai, Jeevan, and Cameraman Fali Mistry,” hse added.

The memories brought back several old lost memories of the fans who took to the comment section and showered their love for the actress and the other star cast of the film. One of the users wrote, “U r so beautiful my dream girl love u so much.” Another user wrote, “ So nice movie mam... Ur pic is good.” A third user echoed similar sentiments while praising Hema. “Biggest blockbuster of 1970 top grosser, Timeless and Ageless beauty. Dream Girl. Love and Respect,” the fan wrote. Another die-heart fan of the actress wrote, “Wow, what a memory, great Pic indeed Hema Ji, thanks for sharing this.”

Hema Malini shared screen space with legendary actor Dev Anand in several films like Amir Garib, Joshila, Tere Mere Sapne, Chhupa Rustam, Shareef Budmaash, Censor, Jaaneman, and Aman Ke Farishtey. The actor passed away in December 2011 at the age of 88. Hema Malini, who has featured in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, and Dream Girl, was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirch, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao.

