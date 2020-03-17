'Hasee Toh Phasee' To 'Ishaqzaade', Here're Parineeti Chopra's Best Tear-jerker Scenes

Parineeti Chopra is considered as one of the finest actors from the millennial generation of Bollywood. Chopra has surely created a unique place of her own in the movie industry by starring in films like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi. Let's take a look at Parineeti Chopra's tear-jerker scenes from her movies.

Hasee Toh Phasee Airport Scene

In this scene, Parineeti Chopra is seen leaving behind her feelings for Sidharth Malhotra and running away from the country. As the Manchala song plays in the background, Parineeti cries in the airport's washroom. However, she runs back to his wedding to confess to him.

Meri Pyaari Bindu Ending Scene

Meri Pyaari Bindu's ending scene is one of the most tear-jerker and emotional scenes of Parineeti Chopra to date. Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti have displayed crackling chemistry in this scene. Check out the scene.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra emotional scene from Hasee Toh Phasee

In this scene, Sidharth locks up Parineeti Chopra to keep her hidden from the family members. After the puja, he forgets to open the room. When he reaches there he sees her sitting alone sadly. Take a look at the emotional scene.

Ishaqzaade emotional scenes

In one of Ishaqzaade's scenes, when Arjun Kapoor gets hit by a bullet, Parineeti Chopra gets teary-eyed. The actor also cries in the film when Arjun Kapoor shows his real face that he has used her for his benefit. The film has a sad ending where the couple happily kills each other.

