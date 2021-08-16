Here's A Sneak Peak Of Kareena Kapoor's Son Jehangir As She Wishes Saif On 51st Birthday

Much to the anticipation of her fans, Kareena has shared picture-perfect snips from her family vacation where one can see the newborn Jehangir Ali Khan adorably tucked in beside his parents. The photos come from their trip to the Maldives, where the Pataudi family is celebrating Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. It featured the couple, Taimur posing sweetly for the camera as Jehangir is visible in the background. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want". Apart from the family picture, Kareena shared another photo with Saif where the duo is having a gala time in the infinity pool as they look towards the vast blue sea in their much-needed break.

As the royal family enjoys their amazing vacay in the Maldives, fans and celebrities poured in wishes on Saif Ali Khan's birthday. From Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Amrita Arora, everyone had sweet birthday messages for the Omkara actor. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu" while Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one.".

Just a couple of days ago, the family jetted off to the Maldives, along with the kids. They were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as Kareena waved them goodbye. This trip also marks the first time the whole family has taken off since the birth of their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their firstborn Taimur in 2016.

Since their second son's birth, Kareena hasn't shared any Instagram post revealing his face. The couple even received trolling and backlash on social media after revealing Jehangir's name. The actor recently clarified that the reason behind not sharing his pictures was that she didn't want the intense media excitement they experienced for their elder son Taimur.

In an interview with HT Brunch, Kareena also shared that Saif taunts her about posing for the paparazzi, as he was someone who did not understand airport looks and preferred to go in his pyjamas for the flight. She said Saif even stated that the kids were following in the mother's footsteps.

However, the eagle-eyed paparazzi finally managed to get a glimpse of the adorable baby as he lay in his father's arms, along with his Nani, as they stepped out recently. The pictures had gone viral then and fans of the couple even were excited about the similarity between Jeh and Taimur.

