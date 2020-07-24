Here's 'Dil Bechara' First Call Sheet From 2018 Which Was Titled As 'Kizie Aur Manny'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release, team member Vipul Arora shared the first call sheet of Dil Bechara. This call sheet was titled Kizie aur Manny. Vipul also informed that the sheet was made on July 2, 2018. He also tagged the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra and wrote, “Been a long journey wish everyone in the team off." [sic] The sheet has the schedule for the scene to be shot at Kizie’s house as it was mentioned in the shoot set-up column of the sheet. Take a look at Dil Bechara’s first call sheet.

Dil Bechara's "Karan-Arjun"

Vipul Arora also shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra where the duo is seen donning a goofy pose for the picture. He also wrote that "we used to call them on set Karan Arjun" [sic] He also reminded the audience about Dil Bechara's release by saying, "tomorrow they both will make you cry". Take a look this post.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer revolves around the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The trailer of the film also states that Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The makers of Dil Bechara unveiled the highly-anticipated title track of the film on July 10. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track is all about his charming charisma and his love for dancing. Voiced and composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara title track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers of Dil Bechara have also released all the music tracks from the movie. Fans have been loving the songs and showering love for both Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi.

