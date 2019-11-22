The Debate
Hina Khan Gets Her Dance Mode On As She Preps For Vikram Bhatt's Hacked

Bollywood News

Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share a still from her debut film titled 'Hacked'. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film will release next year. Have a look.

Hina khan

Hina Khan has recently garnered massive popularity and attention from fans after her role in Ekta Kapoor’s modern remake of her popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Komolika, which was played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original. The actor also walked on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the first time. She was also seen in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. Now she is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film, Hacked.

Read Hina Khan Slays The 'boss Lady' Look In This Instagram Picture

Hacked is Hina Khan's big Bollywood debut 

Recently, Hina Khan shared some videos through her Instagram account's Story feature. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor is seen rehearsing for a dance number of her latest film, Hacked. Given that Hina Khan featured in Bigg Boss as a contestant and the show was hosted by Salman Khan, it is no surprise that her choreographer, Shabina Khan, has also worked with the Dabangg 3 actor.  

Khan
khan

Read Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Instagram Post

Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt

A few months back, the actor had left Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which disappointed her fans. Hina did not talk about her film back then. But a few days back, she broke the news by sharing her first look of the film. Along with that, Hina also revealed the release date too. The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt, who has made movies such as Ghulam, Kasoor, Raaz, Awara Pagal Deewana among others. Sharing a picture with her director, she wrote, “The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps. Here's presenting a still from my debut film #Hacked, directed by @vikrampbhatt. In cinemas from 31st January 2020. @rohan_shah_ @sid.makkar @mohitmalhotra9 @krishnavbhatt @lonerangerprod_ @zee5 @zeemusiccompany."

Read Hina Khan's Debut Film Hacked Gets A 2020 Release Date, The Actor Unveils Her First Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read Hina Khan: Stunning Ethnic Outfits Of The Actor Will Inspire You

 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

