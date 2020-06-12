Hina Khan Shares '8 Million Followers Celebration' Video On Her YouTube Channel

Television actress Hina Khan is on cloud nine at the moment as she recently crossed eight million followers on Instagram. The actress in order to thank her fans for making it to the eight million mark, uploaded a celebratory video on her YouTube channel. In the hilarious video, the 32-year-old actress can be seen celebrating the milestone with her family at home amid the lockdown.

Hina shared a post on her Twitter handle and called it an “8 million Instagram follower celebrations.” In the video, she can be seen celebrating the day with her family including her mother, father, and brother. In the hilarious clip, the Hacked can be asking her family to come up with a song that can be sung while cutting a cake. Her family can be seen confused as to what they should sing and they end up singing Happy Birthday song. Later, Hina’s mother can be saying “Congratulations on 8 million followers on Instagram.” At last, Hina cuts the cake and thanks to her followers for making this happen. She even joked around and said that the family is celebrating the occasion in the Maldives virtually.

Earlier to celebrate the day, Hina even shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen holding a chocolate cake with "congrats... 8 m" written on it. An ecstatic, Hina captioned the image and wrote that she is happy to see that her family is growing and her love for each one of on social media is reaching new heights, which she never knew existed. She is humbled and filled with gratitude after receiving such a beautiful response. Thanking every one from the bottom of her heart, the actress wrote that this is just the beginning and she has a long way to go.

A true fitness enthusiast, Hina made her debut on TV in 2009 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. She was later seen in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The A true-blue fitness enthusiast, Hina keeps her social media fans hooked with her jaw-dropping pictures, breathtaking beautiful selfies, and motivational workout videos.

