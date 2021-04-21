Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' To Be Produced By John Abraham

Actor-producer John Abraham is all set to remake south star Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi. Abraham is known for producing films like Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and others under his banner JA Entertainment.

The 2020 Malayalam-language action thriller is written and directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame. “We have the remake of Malayalam film ''Ayyappanum Koshiyum''. We are in the process of putting it all together. It is a beautiful film,” Abraham told PTI.

Besides this film, the 48-year-old actor is also producing the slice-of-life film Tara vs Bilal, which features Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar.

On the work front

John Abraham was recently seen in the high-octane action drama film titled Mumbai Saga. He played the role of the gangster Amartya Rao in the film. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Gupta, showcased the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. It featured an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover.

He is also awaiting the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack, scheduled to arrive in cinema halls this year. It is a vigilante action film that is helmed by Milap Zaveri and is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film, Satyameva Jayate. John has played a double role in the movie and it also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, and Anup Soni.

His future projects are Pathan and Ek Villain Returns.

(With PTI inputs)