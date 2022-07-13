'HIT: The First Case': Delhi Police Hails Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer, Pens Appreciation Note

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are on a promotional spree while promoting their upcoming film HIT: The First Case. The forthcoming crime thriller is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Hit. The movie starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Film's director Sailesh Kolanu has come on board to helm the official Hindi version of the movie too.

With just a week left for the release, the team had organsied a special screening of the film for the Delhi Police. Post the screening, Delhi Police officials were extremely happy with the story of the movie. They appreciated the film for showcasing the real investigative cop world in HIT: The First Case. Apart from Rajkummar and Sanya, the screening was also graced by commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Delhi Police praises Rajkummar, Sanya starrer Hit: The First Case

Soon after the pictures from the special screening were shared by the team on their respective social media handles, the Delhi Police was quick to thank them for coming up with such a gritty drama that shows real investigation. The official Twitter handle of Delhi Police took to their social media to appreciate the efforts and wrote, “We thank the cast and crew of #HitTheFirstCase for screening and exclusive for #DelhiPolice personnel. Wishing the team the very best for its release.”

We thank the cast and crew of #HitTheFirstCase for screening an exclusive for #DelhiPolice personnel. Wishing the team the very best for its release.@RajkummarRao @sanyamalhotra07 @TSeries https://t.co/x3XwEAs6he — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 12, 2022

The edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller will hit the big screens on July 15, 2022. The film will see Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a police official, Vikram, who is investigating the case of a missing woman. He must do this while he deals with obstacles in his own life, like his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will see Sanya Malhotra take on the role of a trained martial artist.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao who is popularly known for his roles in films like Badhaai Do, Stree, Chhalaang, and more, will be seen making his debut in the action genre. He spoke about the same earlier to PTI and revealed how he 'thoroughly enjoyed' the experience. He mentioned there are several 'real, organic and raw' action scenes and he was proud to present the film to his fans and followers. "Nobody has given me action to do before 'HIT'. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The action is real, organic, and raw. This is a film I am proud of, it is presenting me in a different avatar. It is a good investigative thriller,” Rao said.

IMAGE: Instagram/Tseries.Official/Twiiter/AndhraBoxOffice