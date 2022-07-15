'HIT: The First Case' Twitter Review: Fans Laud Suspense Thriller, Hail Rajkummar As Cop

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT: The First Case which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, has managed to steal the show with its gritty storyline. The film, which delivers a sharp, if slightly over-the-top murder mystery, has managed to garner the interest of the moviegoers.

HIT: The First Case contains a well-wevaed plot that sustains the suspense throughout. The story of the film chronicles the life of a cop named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) who is solving a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. At the same time, as he solves the case, he grapples with his own traumatic past.

The moviegoers were impressed with the fact that the makers maintained the serious tone of the original film in the remake, which according to them proved to be a strong USP. The others hailed Rajkummar's fabulous craft and the way his maturity was highlighted in the character he played.

One of the users who watched the film in Dubai hailed the Stree actor's acting and wrote, " Just watched #HITTheFirstCase in Dubai. #FirstdayFirstShow @RajkummarRao hats off sir." Another user complimented the vision of the makers and wrote, "#HITTheFirstCase interval: Sabse badhia baat ye hai ki original movie ki serious tone yahan bhi barkarar hai.... (the serious tone of the film is maintained)" A third user hailed the film and confessed that this is one of the best 'thriller movie of recent times' that he has watched. "Saw the movie #HITTheFirstCase at @NovoCinemas in Doha. Awesome performance by @RajkummarRao. Good thriller movie in recent times. Keeps you engaged & involved throughout." Another netizen also lauded the film's story and wrote, " That's how you should remake an excellent crime thriller movie."

The thrill aspect of HIT: The First Case can be compared to other nail-biting dramas like Drishyam which also maintains the suspense while leaving fans at the edge of their seat with the gripping storyline. HIT is a remake of Kolanu's 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller of the same name, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. Kolanu said the film is a tribute to the police force and hence he felt it was necessary to glorify Rao's character a bit.

