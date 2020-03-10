Holi: Kangana, Deepika, couples, kids, other stars enjoy colours of joy; here are pics

Not just the streets and the homes, even social media was filled with colours as Holi was celebrated in India and around the world on Tuesday. Bollywood stars are known to live it up on festivals and they did not disappoint this time too. While most of the stars wished their fans on social media, many of them also enjoyed the occasion with colours.

Holi in B-Town

READ: Subdued Holi In Delhi Due To Coronavirus Threat

Deepika Padukone, with colours on her face and dress, recreated her Balam Pichkari step to convey her greetings to her fans.

Kangana Ranaut perhaps was not too keen to join, but she had no option when her brother and other relatives ‘raided’ her house. Sister and manager Rangoli Chandel made the revelation along with a sweet selfie.

Everyone who is asking what Kangana doing on Holi, our brother and his fiancé along with Kangana’s Rakhi brother Dhama raided her house in her style 😂😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/J09bN5XG98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 10, 2020

Sara Ali Khan, who is in Varanasi for the shoot of Atrangi Re, enjoyed the ‘Benaras Ki Holi’ by playing with flowers.

Vidya Balan celebrated the occasion on the sets of her recently announced film Sherni. With colours all over, the actor exulted like a child while throwing colours into the camera.

READ: Delhi Top Cop Greets Police Personnel On Holi

Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles with her team to convey greetings.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were spotted at Aarti Shetty’s bash and another couple to arrive later was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple was snapped in the car on the way to the venue.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic enjoyed their first Holi together as they posed with Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri and the cricketers’ father Himanshu Pandya.

Even ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated together. Hrithik joined Sussanne’s family, and posed with her father Sanjay Khan, brother Zayed Khan, among others. The family celebrated with flowers this time, to keep the environment clean and keeping in mind the ‘unfortunate circumstances’ the world was going through.

Sussanne also posed with her mother Zarine, sister Farah and sister-in-law Malaika.

READ: Holi: Man Drowns In Thane, Teen Girl Dies In Palghar Mishap

Kareena stated Pink was her colour and as she, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur came out to celebrate. The little one having the same colour on him, delighted his mother. Taimur also joined cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for a super cute moment.

Karisma Kapoor called herself a ‘mental mom’ as she joined son Kiaan for a fun-filled moment.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had one of the cutest pictures of the day with their kids Noah Asher and Nisha all coloured up.

READ: A Sombre Holi In Riots-hit Northeast Delhi With Cops Maintaining Tight Vigil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.