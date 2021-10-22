Hollywood Mourns Halyna Hutchins's Death After Accidentally Being Shot By Alec Baldwin

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on October 22 on the sets of the movie Rust after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun. Hutchins was taken to a hospital in Santa Fe where she was declared dead, the incident also injured the director of the movie Joel Souza. Halyna Hutchins has worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire, and The Mad Hatter. As the news of her passing was announced several members of the industry like James Gun, Joe Manganiello and many others mourned her death.

Hollywood mourns Halyna Hutchins death

As per a report by People, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead.

Actor Joe Manganiello took to his Instagram and paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins, he wrote, "woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person."

Filmmaker James Gunn took to his Twitter and wrote, "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family." Filmmaker Mike Flanagan and James Cullen Bressack also paid their condolences to Hutchins' family.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

I will never use anything but airsoft and rubber guns on my movies ever again. This should never have happened. Halyna, you were a gem. This is so fucked up. #HalynaHutchins — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins - this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement given to People said, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

