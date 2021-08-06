Honey Singh Addresses Silence On Past Controversies In Reply On Wife Shalini's Allegations

Amidst the ongoing domestic violence case, rapper and singer Honey Singh has issued a response to his wife Shalini Talwar's statement where he addressed his past allegations and controversies. Known for making songs with explicit lyrics, the singer has been subjected to media and public scrutiny throughout his career. From rumours surrounding his mental health to cases registered against his problematic lyrics, the singer has maintained his silence through it all. However, in his current statement, he opened up the silence he has kept through time.

Honey Singh's statement

Honey Singh addresses past controversies

Following serious allegations by the singer's wife Shalini Talwar against him and his family, the 38-year-old singer released a lengthy statement refuting them. In the statement, the singer said that his wife of 20 years has been an 'integral part' of his life and called all the allegations 'odious and defaming in nature'. The singer has also finally come forth and seems to have addressed not just the current issue but the past controversies that have plagued him. Famously known in Bollywood as Yo Yo Honey Singh, the singer wrote in his statement,

''I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family- my old parents and younger sister- who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature''

On June 27 2013, a case was lodged against Yo Yo Honey Singh by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was lodged due to the offensive lyrics in his song titled 'Main Hoon Balaatkari' under Sections 292, 293 and 294 of the IPC. Thakur's statement in the complaint read that the lyrics were, 'extremely vulgar, lewd and indecent and act as an offensive catalyst for crime against women'.

The singer again found himself in hot waters after releasing the music video of Makhna in 2019. Chairperson of the Punjab Women's State Commission, Manisha Gulati, wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Punjab DGP, and IG, Crime, Punjab to take immediate against the singer for using lyrics like 'Mein hoon womaniser' and ‘Silicon wali ladkiyon ko mein pakadta nahi’. An FIR was filed against him at the Nawanshahr police station under Section 294 of Indian Penal Code.

In October 2013, the singer released a party banger titled Party All Night from the movie Boss. The singer was sent a legal notice from a Haryana-based NGO for his vulgar and clumsy lyrics promoting the consumption of alcohol.

Along with the allegations for his songs being deemed indecent by listeners, there were also rumours about his mental health mental health condition not being fit. After delivering several smashing hits in Bollywood, the singer took a long hiatus of almost two years and maintained radio silence in media in 2014. Several reports about his mental health and drug addiction surfaced to which his wife Shalini Talwar responded by calling them 'baseless stories'.

