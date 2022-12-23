Honey Singh Talks About Battling Bipolar Disorder: 'When I Collapsed...'

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about dealing with bipolar disorder. In a new interview, the rapper-singer, who took a break from work between 2015 and 2018 due to mental health issues, revealed that he first experienced psychotic symptoms on the sets of the 2014 reality rap show 'Raw Star.' During his chat with Siddharth Kannan, Honey Singh also spoke about his comeback in the music industry and people not accepting him due to his weight gain.

Elaborating on battling bipolar disorder, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project (Raw Star), I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

The singer recalled how his family members spoke to him about his failures and getting sued for not adhering to the contracts he had signed. Singh said, “Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it)." "It took me five years, I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother, ‘I’m unable to do anything’. She told me, ‘You started as a music producer, start writing beats," Singh added.

Honey Singh on making a comeback in the industry

The singer, who made his comeback in 2018 with his album Honey Singh 3.0, spoke about facing failures due to his weight gain. He said, "My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, ‘Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha’. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, ‘This isn’t the look, the comeback isn’t happening)’. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me."

About Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh started his career in 2003 as a recording artist and later became a bhangra and hip hop producer. In 2011, he made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Shakal Par Mat Jaa.' The singer rose to fame with his songs, 'Desi Kalakaar,' 'Blue Eyes,' and 'Dheere Dheere' among others. He also lent his voice to songs in films like 'Singham,' 'Bhootnath Returns,' 'Chennai Express' and 'Ki and Ka' among others.