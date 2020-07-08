'Hope Won': Simi Garewal, Kunal Kohli On Dharavi Recording Single-digit COVID-19 Cases

Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus case on Tuesday which took the tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.

The first coronavirus case was found in Dharavi on April 1, 20 days after the first case was found in Mumbai. Some 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Dharavi. Reacting to this good news and progress report, Bollywood celebrities like Simi Garewal and Kunal Kohli took to their Twitter handle to praise the efforts put in by the Maharashtra government.

They, the foreign press & others, all said Dharavi, the biggest slum in Asia, was a 'hopeless case' - but thanks to @CMOMaharashtra @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray @mybmc hope won! Determination overcame the challenge! Well done. Proud of You!! https://t.co/mYLVrdzEIq — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 7, 2020

#dharavi records just one case today. Huge success for @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT & the entire team. If Dharavi Can,Mumbai Can,India Can. The fight against #COVIDー19 is v much at its peak in india. Pls help fight it. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh in collaboration with 'Million Dollar Vegan' will serve 1000 meals on July 11, 12, 18 and 19 across Dharavi slum. According to the reports, the menu will have masoor biryani with vegetables.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (July 8), three new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,338, the city civic body said. Dharavi, once a hotspot has seen a dramatic improvement in the coronavirus situation.

With the addition of three new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Dharavi has gone up to 2,338, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the number of deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the past few days.

The BMC official said Dharavi has only 329 active cases, while 1,768 patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities.

(with PTI inputs)

