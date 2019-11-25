House Arrest: Samit Basu Reveals The Film Was In The Making For Five Years

Popular Novelist Samit Basu made his directorial debut with Netflix's House Arrest. The film, starring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who finds it difficult to step out of his house. The director of House Arrest recently featured in an interview for an online portal. In the interview, the director revealed why the movie took five years to release and more. Here is all that you need to know about the film.

The script of House Arrest was written in 2012, says Samit Basu

Samit Basu, who is popular among bibliophiles for 'The Gameworld Trilogy', reportedly started working on the script of the film in 2012. Even though the premise of the movie demanded a single-location, producers were reluctant to invest in the project. The director revealed that it was only after the boom of Netflix that he got to make the film. The Netflix film that released on November 15, 2019, is garnering rave reviews from all quarters. Reportedly, the movie is inspired by the hikikomori phenomenon in Japan, where kids lock themselves up in a room and play video games for hours.

Samit Basu spills the beans on his new novel, Chosen Spirits

Reportedly, Samit Basu is currently working on a new novel. The book, titled 'Chosen Spirits' is set10 years in the future in Delhi where he will reportedly explore the lives of people. Incidentally, the book will traverse through the lives of young people trying to find love and jobs. The novel will reportedly be out in the year 2020.



