Housefull 4 Surpasses Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal's Total Box Office Collections

Housefull 4 has been grossing large amounts of money since its release on October 25, 2019. It has been almost a month since the fourth instalment of Housefull has been out in the theatres, and it has managed to collect almost ₹ 200 crores from the box office. The holiday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti helped boost the collections of the film, making it collect around ₹ 2.50 crore nett which made the total collection to 197 crore nett plus. The overall collection of the movie at the box-office is ₹ 203 crore plus throughout its theatrical run.

Housefull 4 surpasses Mission Mangal box-office collections:

Housefull 4 has set a new benchmark for Akshay Kumar. The movie is the highest-grossing film of all-time, surpassing the lifetime business of another Khiladi Kumar starrer Misson Mangal which collected ₹ 202.06 crore nett in its theatrical run. The reincarnation comedy became the second consecutive movie of Akshay to hit a double century at the domestic market. According to box office India, since movies like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan have hit the screens this week, there is a drop in week four collections of Housefull 4, by 75%.

While the media and trade analysts have claimed that the Khiladi Kumar has exaggerated the total box-office collection of the movie. The actor took on his social media handle and said that there is no way where the film's co-producers Fox Star Studios will disseminate wrong information officially. He mentioned in his tweet that, there is a studio called Fox Star Studios and it has big credibility. It is a corporate company and runs from its head office in Los Angeles. So it is not possible that they will give out the wrong information officially.

He further added we should use our brains because they make movies that have millions and millions of dollars invested in it and increase in the collections by three to five means nothing to them. So he even wrote in his tweet to talk some sense to people claiming that it is false. As Fox Star Studios have written it on their official Twitter handle and that goes everywhere from there and they have to report it to everyone. So nobody is going to lie over the collections.

On the professional front, the actor will soon come up with a new comedy movie tilted Good Newwz. The movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

