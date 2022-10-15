How Did Guru Randhawa Bag His Debut Acting Project Alongside Anupam Kher? Singer Opens Up

After breaking records with his singing talent, popular singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut alongside veteran actor Anupam Kher in the latter's 532nd film, titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Announcing his association with the project, the Lahore crooner shared a picture with Kher and wrote, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch."

Now, opening up about his forthcoming debut project, Guru Randhawa said in a conversation with Hindustan Times that he was presented with the opportunity a while ago and it felt like the right time to step into something new.

"Honestly, there wasn’t a fixed process and it was a series of events that led to this particular one. It all fell into place so soon and suddenly I found myself training for it. When I first heard the story, I felt confident that I’d be able to put in my hard work and effort... it just felt like the right time and opportunity for me," he continued.

The 31-year-old star said that he isn't scared of working alongside Anupam Kher, stating that it is "one of the best things" that has happened to him. Guru went on to state that he couldn't imagine a better launch than this. The singer asserted, "I’ve been fortunate to work with such veteran actors, and it has been quite a learning process. Each day, there is so much to learn from him and everyone else on the sets."

'Anupam sir has been very guiding': Guru Randhawa

He even hailed Kher for being very supportive during the shoot. Guru Randhawa said, "Anupam sir has been very guiding and supportive during the shoot. Just being next to him and observing him act is so much to learn from. I’m grateful and thankful to him."