How Ekta Kapoor Chose Actors To Play Anurag And Prerna For 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 1 And 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an iconic love story drama of the early 2000s. The audiences loved Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan's onscreen chemistry and the storyline so much that the show got rebooted in 2018, where the audiences saw Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes portraying the roles of Anurag and Prerna. Die-hard fans of the show claim to know everything about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but do you know how producer Ekta Kapoor chose the leading actors on the show?

Shweta was the first one to be cast

During the promotions of Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, Ekta Kapoor had mentioned how she was keen on getting Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan on board. She had started off by mentioning how she had seen actor Shweta Tiwari in a show on Doordarshan. Ekta had explained that Shweta wasn't even the lead in the show and was standing far behind in some scene but something about Shweta struck Ekta. She then asked someone from her team to reach out to the mystery girl.

Talking about casting Cezanne Khan, Ekta had mentioned that Cezanne was already doing a show with the channel and Ekta felt that he and Shweta would look good together on the show. This is how the iconic pair of Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan was put together in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, that is still beloved by the audiences.

Ekta Kapoor then moved on to the topic of how she cast Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for the reboot and mentioned she knew exactly who she wanted to play the leads. Ekta added that she had seen Erica's promo video of her first show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Facebook and had immediately liked her. Ekta had then made a few calls to find out who she was and decided that she would cast Erica since. Ekta also mentioned that as soon as Erica's first show had wrapped up, she was offered a role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Talking about casting Parth, Ekta had said that she had auditioned many boys to play the part but none of them fit. Ekta had known Parth for a while and the producer mentioned that she happened to look at his photo again and something about his eyes made her sign him. And that's how Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes came on board for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Promo Pic Credit: Parth Samthaan & Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

