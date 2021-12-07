How Much Does A Night At Six Senses Fort Barwara, Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Venue Cost?

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple has chosen their wedding venue as Rajasthan, Jaipur at the luxury fort-resort Sex Senses Fort Bawara. The luxury resort is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and the entire resort has been booked until December 11. Here is how much per night costs at Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue.

Per night cost at Six Senses Fort Barwara

Six Senses Fort Barwara is a beautiful 14th-century fort converted to a luxury resort. The fort was owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. The per-night cost of the a room at Six Senses ranges from ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh, the price of the rooms depends upon the various factors. Currently, from December 12-17 the cost of each room is ₹63,849 and the cost from December 18-30 is from ₹71,361 to ₹90,141.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. The couple has also invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushla09/@katrinakaif/@sixsensesfortbarwara