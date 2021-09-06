Howard University Officially Names Fine Arts Building After Late Alum Chadwick Boseman

Howard University took pride in renaming its fine arts college after its late alumni Chadwick Boseman. The university shared a timelapse video of the letters of the actor’s name being installed on the building. Boseman had graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a degree in directing.

Howard University officially names fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman played a key role in preserving the now Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts. The college was about to be absorbed into the College of Arts & Sciences. In their posts on social media, the university called Boseman an ‘icon in his own right’ and wrote that he ‘left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation’.

The university also announced earlier that Walt Disney’s executive chairman, Bob Iger would establish an endowment named after the late actor. This would be done to raise funds to build a new art facility on the Howard University campus. In a statement, the executive chairman said, “Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo.” He mentioned that naming the fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman would provide opportunities to future generations of artists to follow in the footsteps of the great actor.

According to a report by ANI, the late actor’s family mentioned in a statement that Howard University played an integral role in shaping Chadwick Boseman as a man and an artist. His family said, “His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”

Widely known and loved for his role in Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 last year. On the one year anniversary of his death, several individuals including fans, co-stars and colleagues took to social media to fondly remember the late star. Kevin Hart posted a picture of Boseman with his kids and himself and referred to him as ‘king’. He also wrote, “Legends never die.”

The actor’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo also paid tribute to the late actor. The actor mentioned he was thinking about Boseman on his death anniversary. He wrote, “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today.”

Picture Credits: Howard University-Instagram, AP