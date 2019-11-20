Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 9 Years Of 'Guzaarish', Posts An Emotional Note

Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, posted an emotional note in the memory of his 2010 movie, Guzaarish. The video story posted by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram was captioned with, "Life bahut choti hai doston, par agar dil se jiyo toh bahot hai." Have a look at the post.

The movie released on November 19, 2010, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, narrates the tale of a quadriplegic magician and his caring nurse. The movie also stars Shernaz Patel, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Monikangana Dutta, Suhel Seth, Swara Bhaskar, and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles The movie is based on the theme of euthanasia (right to die). Reportedly, Guzaarish was based on a person Bhansali knew, who was in pain and had suffered for a long period of time. According to Bhansali, the person made him realise that there comes a point in life when everything has to stop.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddarth Anand's War. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, emerged as one of the highest grosser films of the year. The actor is presently in talks with Farah Khan for the remake of 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta. Other than the remake, the actor will reportedly feature in the next installment of the Krrish franchise. The film will also reportedly star Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda. Krrish 4 is being written and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film is expected to release around Christmas in 2020.

