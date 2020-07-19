Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Yaadein’ Best Dialogues

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian movie industry. Having spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, Hrithik Roshan has worked with some great actors and given the industry some blockbuster movies with par excellent scripts. In 2001, Hrithik Roshan played the lead character in Yaadein, which is still loved by the audience. Here are the best dialogues from the movie Yaadein to reminisce some old memories-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Yaadein best dialogues

Is duniya mein aaisa koi nahi bacha jisse kabhi na kabhi, kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi se mohabbat na hui ho … aur us mohabbat mein kuch mile toh kuch bhichad gaye … par unki mohabbat hamesha zinda rahi hai

Tum jaisi ladkiyan jab pyar mein padti hai na … toh great love stories banti hai

Duniya mein yun aana, duniya se yun jaana … aao toh le aana, jao toh de jaana … yaadein, yaadein, yaadein

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Pehle din inkaar kiya … duje din iqraar ki … teeje din pyar kiya

Jab pyar karne waale apne jazbaato ko dabakar … rishto ko koi doosra naam dete hai … toh kabhi na kabhi, kahin na kahin jazbaat phoot phootke rone lagte hai

Ghar ki izzat sanskaro par khadi hoti hai … daulat ke dherro par nahi

Ishwar ko matlab se nahi … dil se puja jaata hai

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Public stage par aate hi shaitan bhi devtaon ki tarah bolne lagta hai

Badhon se baat badhe hi kiya karte hai

Joh maa baap apne bachchon ke kyun aur kab ka jawab nahi de sakte … woh kabhi unke dost bhi nahi ban sakte

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

About Yaadein

Yaadein is a Subhash Ghai’s directorial. The movie cast Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff as the lead characters. The movie is reportedly inspired by the popular author Jane Austen's bestseller novel Pride and Prejudice. The plot of the film revolves around Ronit (Hrithik Roshan) and Isha’s (Kareena Kapoor Khan) love story who have many obstacles that don’t allow them to be together, and how the two fight every hurdle that comes their way in order to be with each other.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.