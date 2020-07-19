Hrithik Roshan And Preity Zinta's Most-loved Songs Like 'Bumbro', 'Haila Haila' & More

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta were considered one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs who have worked together in a few films that have gained major collections at the box-office. They have also garnered appreciation from critics. From Mission Kashmir to Lakshya and Koi Mil Gaya, the actors were loved for their performances in these films, which are still deemed as must-watch films of the reel pair. Check out Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's popular Bollywood songs together.

Bumbro Bumbro

Bumbro Bumbro is a dance track from Mission Kashmir. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta performing on traditional local Kashmiri dance. The song is voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan, Jaspinder Narula and Shankar Mahadevan.

Chupke Se Sun

Chupke Se Sun is a romantic song of Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta released in 2000. The song is a part of Mission Kashmir's music album. It is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik with music composed by Shankar Mahadevan. The lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan.

Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho

Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho is another romantic song of Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta from their film Mission Kashmir. The song features scenic views from Kashmir. Music is by Ehsaan Noorani and lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan. Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik.

Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya is the title track of the film Koi… Mil Gaya. Released in 2003, the song is sung by K. S. Chithra and Udit Narayan. It has Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Music is composed by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics are written by Dev Kohli.

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala is a romantic dance track from Koi… Mil Gaya. Here, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta are seen dancing in the rain. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and the music is composed by Rajesh Roshan. The lyrics of Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala song are written by Dev Kohli.

Agar Main Kahoon

Lakshay, released in 2004 has Agar Main Kahoon song. It is a romantic dance track. It is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Shankar Ehsaan Loy composed the music and Javed Akhtar penned down the lyrics.

