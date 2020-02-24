Hrithik Roshan Calls Professor 'brainless Monkey' After He Shames A Student For Stammering

Hrithik Roshan's long struggle with stammering has been an inspiration for many. From going to speech therapies to being able to control secondary actions like twitching, Hrithik Roshan came out victorious after defeating a major hurdle.

Recently, Hrithik came out in support of a kid who was shamed by his professor for 'stuttering'. The actor took to his Twitter handle to respond to a girl called Marium Zulfiqar who narrated the story of her cousin being bullied in class by his professor for stuttering.

'The professor & his judgment are irrelevant', Roshan wrote in response. He also said that he shouldn't be ashamed of it because it is not his fault and concluded by calling the professor a 'brainless monkey'. Netizens hailed Roshan's well-worded reply and called his advice 'valuable'.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Second professor after Koi Mil Gaya who got bashed by @iHrithik , #respect — Arhat 🇮🇳 (@ArhatGaikwad007) February 23, 2020

Hahaha — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Hrithik's battle with stammering

While he is a Bollywood superstar and is known for his impressive dialogue delivery, actor Hrithik Roshan's childhood saw him battling stammering, finally overcoming it in 2012.

The actor revealed that the surfaced when he was around six years old. "Everything seems normal till you start talking. The minute you start talking, you get stuck and you don't know why? Right from your toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heart palpitates, you don't understand and you are aware of people looking at you. You can compare it to hell," Hrithik said.

The actor in an interview shared that his childhood turned hell after his classmates began teasing him. "Unfortunately, it's one of those handicaps that is made fun of. Especially kids, you can't blame them but they end up being mean because it looks funny. So the childhood of a person suffering from a problem like this is pure hell... you have to go through all those little moments of hell," the actor said.

(With PTI inputs)

