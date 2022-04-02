Hrithik Roshan Drops New Pics From Upcoming Film 'Vikram Vedha' Co-starring Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's fans are excited for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, the shoot for which is going on currently in full swing. While the actor has previously shared the first looks of the film on his Instagram handle, the Super 30 actor has once again shared some pictures from the upcoming action-thriller.

Taking to his social media handle, the War star shared a few images of him from the set. The Bollywood actor looks extremely stunning in his tight Black tee with a pair of black cargo jeans. He looks similar to Vijay Sethupathi in the original Tamil version of the film, however, he has his own appeal with an intense expression and beard.

He captioned the picture “Chasing the inner Vedha.” Immediately after the actor shared his pictures, his post got flooded with fans commenting on his look. One of the users wrote, “One and only Roshan boy.” Another user wrote, “Ufff” with a heart emoji.

Hrithik Roshan unveils first look from Vikram Vedha

Recently, Hrithik shared his first look on Instagram where he was informed of playing the role of Vedha. Many B-Town celebs In the first look, the actor looked intense and rugged with his full-grown beard and moustache. Wearing shaded sunglasses, and messy hair with blood smeared on his face, Hrithik left fans guessing about his power-packed acting in the forthcoming film.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has also shared his co-actor Shaif Ali Khan’s first look from the film on his Instragam which has garnered a lot of appreciation from the latter's wife Kareena and actor R Madhvan. Hailing him 'hottest than ever', Kareena braced fans for the theatrical release of the forthcoming film. She said, "Husband is hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022."

The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Based on the concept of Vikram Aur Betaal, the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.