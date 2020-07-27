Hrithik Roshan Wonders What 'black & White Challenge' Is, Sussanne Explains It To Him

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently accepted the ongoing Instagram 'black and white' challenge. She took to her Instagram and shared her monochromic filter image. Questioning Sussanne Khan's social media challenge, Hrithik Roshan commented on her post asking, "What's the challenge?". Sussanne Khan replied to Hrithik Roshan's comment and explained the norms of the black and white challenge. Read ahead and check out Sussanne's reply.

Hrithik Roshan: "What's the challenge?"

Khan wrote in the comments section, "@hrithikroshan to choose and send 50 women privately, that you admire and respect, more love and appreciation towards empowering each other in what we do.”

Image source: Sussanne Khan Instagram

What is the Black and white challenge?

On Sunday night, July 26, Sussanne Khan shared her monochromatic picture, accepting the black and white challenge. The interior designer was nominated by fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, Bipasha Basu, Farah Khan and Suchitra Pillai. Khan has also tagged each one of them in her picture. She simply penned her caption as: "Challenge accepted..♥ï¸ðŸŽˆðŸ”§thank you @anaitashroffadajania @bipashabasu @farahkhanali @suchipillai ðŸŽˆðŸŽˆðŸŽˆðŸŽˆ". Sussanne also added hashtags, "#womeninspiringwomen, #lovelaughliveandgive, ðŸ˜‡♥ï¸#bigheartstyle". In this Instagram post, she shared a selfie, where she can be seen wearing a one-sided sleeve outfit.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan recently started a new venture The Charcoal Project. She also announced that her brand has come online and that she was working hard on it. Hrithik Roshan was among the many people who showered Sussanne with good wishes and luck for her venture.

Instagramming the news, Sussanne shared a video that featured many stills of her work as an interior designer. She mentioned in her caption that she has worked hard in lockdown and now the results are amazing. She penned the caption as: "And through this time spent at home, we put in more work, love and made more beautiful things for you to elevate your home. @thecharcoalproject ♥ï¸ðŸ”§ðŸ’¡We now are available for you online @thelabellife. All new drop list Launching today...#sussannekhan #thecharcoalproject #thelabellife #welovecreating". Check out the video below.

Many celebs and fans responded to the post. Sussanne's ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan commented - "Super !! Congrats" and even Vanita Chaitanya commented. Fans also left motivating comments. Take a look:

Image source: Sussanne Khan Instagram

