Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praise On Girlfriend Saba Azad's Dance Moves

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad occasionally make headlines for their outings and social media PDA. Recently, the couple made news after Hrithik heaped praises on Saba’s dance moves on his Instagram stories on Sunday (March 5).

Taking to his social media handle, the Kaabil actor re-shared a video posted by Saba and captioned it saying, “The moves (high-five emoji).” In the clip, the actor-singer can be seen grooving to the music dressed in an oversized white graphic t-shirt.

Check it out:

The video is from Saba’s band Madboy/Mink’s performance in Mumbai. She is the co-founder of the group along with Imaad Shah, who is the elder son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathhak.

More about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship began to circulate after the couple stepped out for a dinner date in February last year. They made their relationship 'red-carpet official' on Karan Johar's birthday in May. Since then, the two are routinely seen together in a variety of settings and often post pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.

Earlier, there were also speculations about the couple taking the next step in their relationship by getting married. However, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan spoke up and set the record straight. In an interview with SpotboyE, the Koi Mil Gaya director said that he has not found out anything related to his son's rumoured wedding. "I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” he said.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the 2024 film Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Saba's next project will be Danish Renzu's Songs of Paradise co-starring Soni Razdan.