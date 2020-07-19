Hrithik Roshan Has A Better Chemistry With Preity Zinta Or Kareena Kapoor Khan On-screen?

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian movie industry. Having spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, Hrithik Roshan has given the industry some blockbuster movies and has worked with some great actors. Here is who out of the two Bollywood actors, Preity Zinta and Kareena Kapoor Khan, looks better with Hrithik Roshan on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan with Preity Zinta or Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan appeared together for the first time on-screen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s action-thriller movie, Mission Kashmir (2000). The lead cast of the movie also includes Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Sonali Kulkarni. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Altaaf Khan and his journey in life after his family is killed in an attack. The movie was screened at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The movie was critically acclaimed and became a huge success at the box-office.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In 2003, the two actors again came together for Rakesh Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya. The lead cast of the movie also includes Rekha. The plot of the film revolves around Rohit and Nisha who try to save an alien who is actually here to help mankind. The movie did very well at the box-office and became a cult movie among the youth. The movie is the first part of the Krrish movie series. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta were last seen together on-screen in Farhan Akhtar’s war-drama, Lakshya (2004). The movie was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The lead cast of the movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan. The plot of the film revolves around an aimless man whose life leads him to become a great army officer. The movie was critically acclaimed and was a huge success at the box-office. It also went ahead to become the highest-grossing movie of the year, upon release.

Source- YouTube

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan first appeared together on-screen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer melodrama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). The movie also cast Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a family that gets torn between principles and matters of the heart. Reportedly earning â‚¹400 crores at the box-office, the movie became the highest-grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Later, the two actors were seen together on-screen in Kunal Kohli’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002). The movie also cast Rani Mukerji and Uday Chopra as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of four friends that get entangled together. The movie did an above-average job at the box-office. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were last seen together in Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic comedy, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). The movie is a remake of the movie Chitchor (1976), also starring Abhishek Bachchan as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Sanjana who falls in love with Prem but this isn’t the Prem her parents had finalised for her. The movie did average at the box-office.

Source- YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.