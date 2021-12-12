Hrithik Roshan Makes Special Request To Fans Post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Release, Read

After treating the audience with several heartwarming tales with Rock On, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has returned with another romance drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, but this time with a much needed social message. The director brought Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor together for the first time as the lead star cast of the film. The film hit the big screens on December 10, 2021, and has been receiving rave reviews.

As the romance drama made its way to the cinemas, Vaani Kapoor's Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handles and shared his thoughts about the latest film. He also penned a special request for his fans. Check below what it is.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan shared the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaano Kapoor's film poster on his Instagram story. As for the caption, he wrote, "If you haven't seen it, please don't miss this one! One of the finest movies I have EVER seen! Mind is blown! Congrats to the entire team!! @gattukapoor @ayushmannk @_vaanikapoor_."

The War actor also took to Twitter and penned special notes for Abhishek, Ayushmann, and Vaani. He praised them for their stunning performances in the film. The actor wrote, "Dear Gattu. What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come, let’s celebrate !! @Abhishekapoor."

Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come , let’s celebrate !! ❤️ @Abhishekapoor — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

In another tweet, Hrithik penned, "My dear dear Vaani! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate !! @Vaaniofficial."

My dear dear Vaani ! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good ! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate !! ❤️ @Vaaniofficial — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

For Ayushmann, the Krrish actor wrote, "You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens! Thanks for inspiring me with this one! Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big happy @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this . Love it when it happens ! Thanks for inspiring me with this one ! Extraordinary you are ! Huge congrats ! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's plot

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui saw Ayushmann Khurrana as Manu, a Chandigarh-based bodybuilder. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor played the role of a trans woman named Maanvi, who worked as a Zumba instructor. Manu and Maanvi hook up and soon fall in love with each other. However, a revelation causes massive turmoil in their love story.

(Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_/hrithikroshan)