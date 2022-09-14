Hrithik Roshan Pens Adorable Note For His Niece's Birthday; 'If We Met As Strangers...'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen in Vikram Vedha soon, penned an emotional birthday wish for his niece Suranika on Wednesday. Taking to social media, Roshan thanked his neice, who is the daughter of his sister Sunaina Roshan, for being born into his family.

Wishing his niece with a beautiful note, the Krrish actor dropped a number of pictures of Suranika with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, mother Pinky Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world, if you were not and we met as strangers, I'd definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful Suranika. Love you!".

Hrithik gears up for Vikram Vedha's release

On the work front, Hrithik is busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the director duo's Tamil film which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In the movie, while Hrithik Roshan will play the role of a gangster named Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of a fierce cop named Vikram. Apart from the two Bollywood stars, the movie will also feature Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is set to arrive in the theatres on September 30.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan