Hrithik Roshan Reveals 'Lord Of The Rings' Franchise's Role In The 'birth Of Krrish'

Touted as one of the highly-anticipated fantasy adventure releases this year, the new The Lord of the Rings, titled The Rings of Power is less than two weeks away from release and ahead of that, the team held a press conference in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan graced the event with his presence as he revealed that there is a special connection between the upcoming series and his superhit film Krrish.

As per Pinkvilla, Roshan said that he doesn't believe anyone is aware of the small connection between The Lord of the Rings and him. The War star stated,

"Way back in 2004 my dad put on The Lord of the Rings part one, saw the film couldn't stop saw part two, couldn't stop, saw part three and then he gave me a call and he was just talking about the way they've used this one great incredible idea and then progressed and had this progression which was so incredible and 'why can't we do that?"

He further added, "So I said 'okay, yeah, what are you talking about? Why can't we take Koi Mil Gaya, which is one of our previous films, and have a progression and build on that' and that was the birth of Krrish." "If there was no Lord of the Rings, there'd be no Krrish. So I am gonna take this opportunity to give my bigger thanks to The Lord of the Rings for making Krrish happen," said Roshan.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and produced by Amazon Studios along with Tolkien Estate, the Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. It will release on September 2.