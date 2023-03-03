Hrithik Roshan Shares Glimpse Into His Grueling Workout For Fighter | Watch

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the upcoming film Fighter, which is touted to be an aerial action film. Even in his late 40s, the Vikram Vedha actor is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities. He has an intense workout regime and has been training for his look in Fighter. Recently, Hrithik dropped a video where he gave a glimpse of his workout regime.

In the video, the Dhoom 2 actor could be seen doing an intense workout. He was doing lateral raises for his arms and shoulders. His trainer Kris Gethin could be seen assisting him during the workout. He also cheered for Hrithik and said, "You got this Hri. Come on. Let's go, drive." In a photo, both Hrithik and his trainer posed with their backs against each other.

Take a look at the post below.

Hrithik Roshan pens a note for his trainer

In the Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan also praised his trainer Kris Gethin, who is leaving for the US. The actor expressed his gratitude towards him.

His note read, "My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase , and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied , more charged , more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind."

"And for that , I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure. Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me :) Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon," he added.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming film Fighter will release in January 2024. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in it.

