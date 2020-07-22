Hrithik Roshan To Play Four Different Characters In Upcoming Superhero Movie 'Krrish 4'?

There have been many rumours making the rounds around Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Krrish 4. There have been talks about Hrithik Roshan playing four characters in the fourth addition to the Krrish movie series. Read ahead to know more-

Hrithik Roshan to essay four characters in Krrish 4?

After giving two huge blockbusters last year, Hrithik Roshan is all set for his next movie. His upcoming movie is father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. The movie is the fourth addition to the Indian super-hero movie series, Krrish. All the previous parts of the movie have been connected to each other and it is expected that Hrithik Roshan will be taking the story forward with this part.

Reportedly, Krrish 4 is being made on a large scale and is expected to be a visual spectacle for everyone. Reports also suggest that the story for the movie has been locked and that this time, not only will Hrithik Roshan be seen playing a double character but in fact a quadruple one. It is said that Hrithik Roshan will essay four different characters in the movie. While Krrish will, of course, remain as the lead character, rumours suggest that the movie will also depict Rohit Mehra to return from the dead and Jaado, the popular characters from the very first part of the movie, Koi Mil Gaya. It is yet to be known how Rakesh Roshan plans to fit in the other two characters of Hrithik Roshan but this feat in the Krrish 4 cast is already making fans curious. Reportedly, the character played by the female lead in the movie will also be very powerful this time.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Rakesh Roshan said that the makers of Krrish 4 are still working on the script. But, reports suggest that the pre-production work of the movie has been set and the makers are eagerly waiting for the lockdown restrictions to ease out as they have planned to shoot a part of the movie abroad. The shooting for Krrish 4 will begin just as the entertainment industry is back at work and the makers of the movie definitely have something new in store for all the Krrish series fans.

