Hrithik Roshan Wraps 'Vikram Vedha' With Saif Ali Khan; Calls Film's Journey A 'skydive'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up to wow the audience as he will be seen in a police avatar in the upcoming and most awaited film Vikram Vedha. The actor will share the screen space with Saif Ali Khan, who is roped in to play the lead antagonist. The actor has been rigorously shooting for the past few months for the film and for that, also sported a heavy beard look. As he wrapped up the film's shoot on Friday, the Kaho Na.. Pyaar Hai shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media and summed up his entire film journey in an emotional note.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared two pictures from the sets of Vikram Vedha as he wrapped up the film's shoot. The actor shared smiles with the film's writer-directors Pushkar and Gayathri. Saif Ali Khan also joined them for a picture.

Hrithik Roshan opens up on his Vikram Vedha's journey

Sharing the photos, Hrithik Roshan shed light on his journey of filming Vikram Vedha. He mentioned how the film itself came with many external challenges, including the global pandemic and uncertainties, yet, it contributed to their prep and performance. Shaming more on his journey, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star wrote, "For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting." "Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not," he added.

The actor further thanked the film's writer-director duo Gayathri and Pushkar for their clarity and vision for the project. He also lauded them for their passion for the film's story and for silently motivating him to play the role of Vedha. Hrithik further added, "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer."

Concluding his long note, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinemas."

Details about Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film. It is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

