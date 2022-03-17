Hrithik Roshan's Niece Sends Sweet Token Of Love To Actor's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

In the recent past, actor Hrithik Roshan's romance rumours with musician Saba Azad has been one of the major talks of the town. Fuelling the rumour mills, Saba previously attended the Krrish actor's family lunch and the photos of their get-together went insanely viral on the internet. Now, it seems that Saba Azad has developed an amicable bond with Hrithik Roshan's family. It so happened, that she recently received a sweet token of love from Hrithik's niece Suranika.

Hrithik Roshan's niece and Saba Azad's loving banter

Saba took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the delicious dessert she relished on. While doing so, the musician thanked Hrithik's niece for sending the sweet dish to her. She wrote, “oh my goodness @suranika is that halwaaaaaaa (heart eye emojis) I die I die of joy!! Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended (kiss emojis)”. It appears that the duo has grown quite close to each other over their few family meetings. Take a look at the post below:

This comes after Saba Azad attended Hrithik Roshan's family lunch. In a photo that went massively viral on the internet, the rumoured couple was seen sharing an infectious smile as they posed with Roshan's family. The picture in question was shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. The caption of the photo read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." As soon as the post caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan, he quickly took to the comment section to reply to his uncle. He said, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Check out the viral photo here:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan filed for divorce in December 2013 which was finalised in November 2014. The couple has always maintained that they parted ways amicably. The duo shares two kids, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Now, it appears that the ex-couple have moved on in their lives. While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan's close bond with Arslan Goni have also hit the headlines several times.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan /@sabazad