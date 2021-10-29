Hum Do Hamare Do has been released on Disney+ Hotstar today. It is a comedy-drama Bollywood film directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah play key roles in the film. In supporting roles, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi, and Prachi Shah add to the list of the impressive star cast of the film.

The plot revolves around a young couple keen to adopt their parents. The couple is played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. They then come across Paresh and Ratna Pathak Shah's character. Since the plot of the film is unique, Twitteratis are going gaga over it and drop their first reaction for the same.

Here are some of the Twitter reviews that sum up the whole Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon starrer film

Hum Do Hamare Do review by netizens

A user named Preeti Nishad wrote, "HumDoHumareDo is an amazing family drama with a fresh concept, @RajkummarRao was as usual amazing and @kritisanon I loved u a lot as Anya u were so so so good in the movie and u looked so cute in those specs and I literally enjoyed the movie a lot." Another one wrote, "Just finished watching #humdohumaredo Movie is awesome i fall in love with any (@kritisanon)."

Enjoyed watching #HumDoHamareDo Well written story, screenplay and witty dialogues with superb performances. Complete family entertainer #HumDoHumareDo https://t.co/M2qypzMgKY — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) October 29, 2021

#HumDoHamareDo is a nice blend of comedy, drama and emotions. The film is hilarious at moments which would have left you bursted into laughters in cinema halls. An out an out "Paresh-Rawal-Hungama", the same we saw a decade ago. Overall, a Good Family Entertainer.

RATING - 6/10" pic.twitter.com/M2iHUC4ZDV — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 29, 2021

'Hum Do Hamare Do' plot

The story begins with the backstory of Dhruv, played by Rajkummar Rao. He is shown as an orphan as a child who hopes of having his own family as an adult since he was deprived of one as a child. The movie fast-forwards then to his adult life. Dhruv grows up to be a tech whiz with charm and wealth and seems to have made a U-turn in his life. He then meets Anyaa, the love interest played by Kriti Sanon. They meet during a tech expo where Dhruv is presenting his VR technology.

As they fall in love, they decide to get married but Dhruv feels the need to lie to his partner about his family once he realised that she wished for a perfect family. He then seeks out a pair of fake parents that starts the twists to the plot. From this point in the firm, the storyline devolves into a tangle of false parents, ex-partners, and lies. The love tale of Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak unfolds alongside that of Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao.

(IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao)