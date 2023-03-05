Huma Qureshi Pokes Fun At Farah Khan's Airport Look In Hilarious Video

Main Hoon Na director Farah Khan took to her social media handle to share a hilarious video of her companions as she boarded a flight to Hyderabad from the Mumbai airport. In the video shared by the director, she said that she has put in the efforts to organise a charter flight for everyone.

Later, we could spot Sajid Khan, Punit Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, among others in the frame while the entire team giggles and trolls one another. In the meantime, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress took away the phone from Farah's hand and questioned her about her outfit. As everyone laughed on Huma's cheeky comment, the Happy New Year director took away her phone and stopped the video recording. After posting this funny video, she captioned it, "Pls call me to organise ur next trip".

Soon after Farah posted the video, several celebrities took to the comments section and reacted to it. While, Sonu Sood commented "Missing u all", Sania Mirza wrote "Commmeeeee", to which Huma replied "cannot wait to see you (heart emoji) my friend is a legend."

Farah Khan surprised to see paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Bollywood director Farah Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport with her brother Sajid Khan who recently appeared on a reality show. The choreographer was actually stunned to see the paparazzi at the airport waiting for her and asked who told them to be there.

Along with Farah was actress Huma Qureshi, who later roasted the director for her printed green dress. While the Om Shanti Om director clicked photos with everyone at the airport, she kept making funny comments on Huma and asked the paparazzi to click some pictures of her brand new car. Meanwhile, Huma was seen sporting a red shirt with jeans.