Huma Qureshi Teaches David Bautista To Dance On THIS Bollywood Song

Huma Qureshi has made headlines but this time it is not because of her movies. Huma Qureshi made the popular wrestler Dave Batista dance on a Bollywood song while they were shooting for her Netflix project Army of the Dead. Dave Batista is interested in Bollywood films, Huma revealed.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Huma Qureshi opened up about her co-star Dave Bautista and said that her brother used to try deadly wrestling moves called chokeslams and Batista bomb on her. Huma Qureshi further said that she has done this film for Netflix called The Army of The Dead and her co-star David Bautista is a gentleman. Huma Qureshi added when her brother to know about it he wanted her to ask Bautista about his finishing move which is the Batista Bomb and Huma revealed that she did it.

Huma Qureshi also mentioned that Dave loves Indian films and he wishes to do one. Huma Qureshi promised him that she will get him to India and do a movie with him. Huma further added that she even showed him some dancing videos and made him practise some Bollywood move on the song Chammak Challo.

About the film The Army of the dead

The Army of the dead is a Netflix sci-fi, horror and action movie. The movie is helmed by Zach Synder and also features Chris d’ Elia, Ella Purnell in prominent roles. The plot of the film is based on Zombies. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

