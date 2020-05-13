Huma Qureshi Wants To 'pinch' Varun Sharma's Cheeks While He Just Wants To Eat Momos

Celebrities are now more active than ever on their social media handles. They are going #NoFilter on social media and are being honest about everything. Amid all of this, actor Varun Sharma just spoke the one thing that has been on everyone's minds while Huma Qureshi has expressed a special desire.

Huma Qureshi wants to 'pinch' Varun Sharma's cheeks

Actor Huma Qureshi just wanted to 'pinch' Varun Sharma's cheeks after his latest post. She expressed this wish when she commented on the Fukery star's Instagram post. Sharma took to his social media to post a video funny video for his fans.

ALSO READ | Saqib Saleem Plans On Spending His Birthday With Sister Huma Qureshi; Read

Expressing how he is missing momos, he says he feels like eating them at the moment. The actor talks in Hindi in the video and says that he feels like eating some momos with chutney. Adding that it has been a long time since he ate momos, Varun Sharma says that he wants to eat it. The actor captions the post, "Dil ki baat momo’s ke saath!!😂 #currentmood #stayhomestaysafe". [sic]

Varun Sharma's post had a lot of celebrity friends like Sunny Singh, Zaheer Iqbal, and Sonakshi Sinha laughing as they dropped the laughing emoji in the comments. But what caught special attention is Huma Qureshi's comment on the post. The actor wrote, "I wanna pinch your cheeks I mean 😂". [sic] It seems that while Varun Sharma was looking for momos, Qureshi was more interested in pinching his cheeks.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Huma Qureshi's Notable Movies Together

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Netflix series Leila which also starred Vijay Verma. Leila follows a near-future world where an oppressive regime segregates society. One woman skirts the system to search for the daughter taken from her years ago. Qureshi is set to make an appearance in 2 films for the year 2020.

She is set to star in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadha starrer Ghoomketu. The film revolves around an aspiring writer who runs to Mumbai and gives himself 30 days of time to prove his worth. It was written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Huma will also be seen in a short film titled Gubbare. The film will also star Navin Kaushik and Usha Jadhav. Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, the plot follows the story of two roadside beggars and their instinct to survive. The actor has reportedly been signed up for two other projects, Freedom and Army of the Dead.

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi Reveals Her ‘#21reasonswhy’ To-do List For The Lockdown

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi Gives Herself A Fringe Haircut Amid Lockdown, Says 'training To Be 'hajaam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.