"I Am Strong. Pray For My Easy Passing," Divya Posted On Instagram Minutes Before Death

"Guys I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me, pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. Love to all," wrote Divya Chouksey minutes before her demise on Instagram. The actor who made her debut with 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara’ in 2016 was battling cancer.

On July 11, Divya on Instagram wrote, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. **** happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye." [sic]

Divya's cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma took to her Facebook handle to share the tragic news and wrote, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP."

