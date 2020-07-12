"I Am Strong. Pray For My Easy Passing," Divya Posted On Instagram Minutes Before Death

Quick links:
"Guys I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me, pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. Love to all," wrote Divya Chouksey minutes before her demise on Instagram. The actor who made her debut with 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara’ in 2016 was battling cancer.
On July 11, Divya on Instagram wrote, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. **** happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye." [sic]
Divya's cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma took to her Facebook handle to share the tragic news and wrote, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP."
We never connected the first time . It took us months to know eachother ,to be good friends . Today we lost a beautiful soul who fought this terrible disease CANCER for 1.5 years . You were always a fighter ,passionate about everything that u stepped into , extremely talented , vivacious . You wanted to release your own music video ,which you did all by urself. You have left us behind with some.beautiful memories . Your journey ended today but you will always be alive in my memories . Hope you in a better place my friend . SAHIL DC NYT group will always be incomplete without you .Love you Rip @divvyachouksey ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢
Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ....I miss u DC ðŸ’”....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.