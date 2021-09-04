'I Feel Like I Am In My Thirties', Says Shakti Kapoor On Turning 70

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor rang into his 70th birthday on September 3, 2021. However, the actor's unmatchable energy has not aged much. In fact, his energy is probably in its thirties as per the actor himself. In a recent interview, Shakti Kapoor revealed how he is still young at heart and does not feel old at 70.

Shakti Kapoor turns 70 but does not feel like it

As per a report by Hindustan Times, actor Shakti Kapoor does not feel old and feels he is somewhere around 33 to 38. While talking about his energy level, the Raja Babu actor said youngsters could not match him. He does his walking and has a set goal of 35000 steps per day. He further said his physical and mental level is similar to any 30-year-old. Moreover, the actor revealed he is often told he does not behave like his age being a father of two grown-up kids. Shakti Kapoor is the father of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

While talking on his 70th birthday, Shakti Kapoor wondered where all these years flew. The actor revealed he was 21 when he made his acting debut. Now that he has turned 70, he feels a lot has changed. The actor shared he lived his life king size and enjoyed every bit of it. He was a boy from Delhi who came with nothing and is now working at 70. As the actor recently completed a film and has two web series lined up, he revealed he was extremely happy on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes father on his birthday with an adorable photo

Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her father Shakti Kapoor on his special day. She shared a mirror selfie with the veteran actor in which she was seen resting her head on her father's arm. While Shraddha Kapoor was casually dressed in a t-shirt, Shakti Kapoor wore a black shirt. In the caption, the Aashiqui 2 actor wrote, "Happiest birthday my Baapu 💜." Several celebrities reacted to the post and wished Shakti Kapoor happy birthday.

IMAGE: SHAKTI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM