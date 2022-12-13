Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty Party Together At Post Malone's Mumbai Concert

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty, and Daanish Gandhi attended one of the most awaited concerts of Post Malone held in Mumbai on December 10. This was the first time Post Malone performed in India. Malone arrived in India for his concert last weekend. The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer is known for his variegated vocals.

Pictures of the star kids with Orhan Awatramani, who took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the evening, have now gone viral on social media. From the now-viral photos, one can tell that it was one of the most happening and rocking evenings for Awatramani and the others accompanying him.

Post Malone's concert in Mumbai

Multiple Instagram stories were posted by Awatramani. The first one was with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali in which the latter was seen in a sleeveless T-shirt teamed with black jeans. The second story was a picture with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan who wore a black checked shirt with black pants. The third story featured Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari who was seen flaunting her stylish black top with black jeans and black shoes. She gave a wide smile as she posed with her friend Orhan and Veer Pahariya who were sitting on each side of her on a chair. On these Orhan's stories, which stay for only twenty-four hours, he tagged everyone in the picture.

Malaika Arora meets Post Malone

Malaika Arora too attended the Post Malone concert in Mumbai. She shared a couple of pictures meeting the American rapper-singer backstage and wrote alongside it, "U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is (red heart emoji) #feedingindiaconcert."

Image: Insta/@Postmalone/ Orry1