Ibrahim Ali Khan Says Brother Taimur Is The 'Only Person To Get A Matching Tattoo With'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his social media to reveal his one and only tattoo partner. Known to keep it on the down-low when it comes to social media, Ibrahim shared an adorable photo with his brother Taimur. The Pataudi family got together on the occasion of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fourth birthday.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a tattoo with Taimur

The 20-year-old took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture with his brother Taimur Ali Khan during the birthday party celebration of their sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. As Ibrahim has kept his Instagram private, fans could only see the picture when actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared it on her Instagram. In the picture, Taimur, dressed in an all-denim attire, sat next to his big brother Ibrahim, dressed casually, and both sported a matching tattoo.

Ibrahim revealed in the story that his brother Taimur is the only person he would get a matching tattoo with. He wrote, ''Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.'' Kareena reposted the story by adding a sticker saying 'big brother' to it.

Earlier, the 41-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a doting birthday wish for Inaaya by sharing a monochrome picture of her. She wrote, ''Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.'' Saba Pataudi also took to her Instagram to wish the birthday girl by writing, ''HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed. Aani will always have your back!(Aani....short for khalajaani ...)''

More on Pataudi family

Saif Ali Khan has two kids namely Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh. He married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and shares two kids with her, namely Taimur and Jeh. There are several pictures of the Pataudi family on social media as Saba Pataudi is fond of sharing memories of the family on her Instagram. From childhood pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, she has also shared pictures of her parents on social media. Recently,

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut soon. He is expected to mark his debut in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's next venture.

Image:Instagram/@iakpatuadi/kareenakapoorkhan