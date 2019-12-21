Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Hilariously Surprised After An Interesting Conversation With Paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has not done any film yet, but he is already popular with the paparazzi. While there are talks of his 'impending' film debut, the youngster has also been displaying his skills on the cricket field, and the paps have been closely watching every move of his. The presence of media persons at the cricket ground is a common sight. As some of the shutterbugs recently arrived to click him after his practice session, there was an interesting conversation he had with one of them, asking the media person if he wanted to enter his car. That was not all, his surprised expression after the conversation too delighted the netizens.

Dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted after his cricket practice at the Juhu Gymkhana in Mumbai. He handed his kit, and as soon as he spotted a media person, he greeted him with folded hands and proceeded to enter his car. The pap asked him, “Thak gaye kya?” (Are you tired?) and the star kid’s expression seemed to suggest he indeed was. Then, he asked the media person, “Aapko bhi aana hai gaadi ke andar?” The shutterbug laughed at the suggestion, but Ibrahim it seems found it very odd and made a hilariously surprised expression.

Previously, his sister Sara Ali Khan also had a fun-filled interaction with the paparazzi as they usually station themselves outside her gym. When some of them asked her how she was doing, she had smilingly replied she was doing good. That interaction too had won the netizens' hearts.

