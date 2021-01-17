IFFI Makes Error In Credit & Synopsis Of Satyajit Ray Film 'Sonar Kella', Apologises Later

The International Festival of India (IFFI) was launched in fanfare in Goa this week and witnessed the presence of politicians, members of the film community and movie lovers. However, the week-long festival that will screen movies across languages and countries was involved in a goof-up on Sunday as the credits of Satyajit Ray’s film Sonar Kella got mixed with that of Dabangg. The film festival apologised for the goof-up and termed it ‘inadvertent.’

IFFI apologises for mixing Satyajit Ray film with Dabangg

The film guide section of the IFFI website featured the numerous films that were being screened, along with its plot details, credits and more.

For Satyajit Ray’s 1974 film Sonar Kella, the synopsis had read, "Chulpul Pandey is a jovial, fearless but corrupt cop who has a troubled relationship with his younger hald-brother Makkhi and his stepfather. His life takes a turn when certain events shake his conscience, forcing him to take on a corrupt local politician."

While the director was rightly mentioned as Satyajit Ray, the producers listed were Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who had backed the film. The goof-up was raised by some on Twitter, and writer-journalist Aseem Chhabra calling it our ‘great Indian festival.’

BREAKING NEWS! Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora turn producers of a Satyajit Ray film! https://t.co/aOGJs090TG — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) January 16, 2021

Our great Indian film festival! https://t.co/8kP6UrCUFv — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 16, 2021

Following this, the IFFI issued a clarification for ‘incorrenct information’ in the film guide. Sharing that the ‘inadvertent error’ was’duly rectified’, it tweeted, ‘Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.’

We would like to apologise for the incorrect information of the film "Sonar Kella" mentioned in the IFFI Film Guide. It was inadvertent and the same has been duly rectified. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) January 16, 2021

IIFI 2021

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar sought the involvement of stars of the film industry in the film festival. At the opening ceremony, he said, "Every year, IFFI is organised by the central government and Goa government. Why? There should be participation from the film industry and other industries as well."

"Just because it's the government's responsibility to ensure thriving atmosphere and promotion of arts and culture, doesn't mean the government should do everything," Javadekar said in his address. He also opened up on the 'hybrid' edition of the festival, delayed due to the COVID-19 this year.

"Films will be screened across seven theatres, but the online access will be there for all the delegates. Newspaper circulation was affected due to COVID, but their digital engagement grew massively," he said.

"So these are changing times of evolving technology which we are benefiting from," The Minister added. The IFFI will be held till January 24, and will feature over 225 films.

